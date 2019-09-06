Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position as Stock Value Declined; Nokomis Capital Has Boosted Its Telenav (TNAV) Position by $1.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 44.71% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 10.32 million shares traded or 1806.74% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 59,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 38,584 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 98,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 302,500 shares to 745,000 shares, valued at $87.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

