Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $4.28 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Boosted Stake by $1.98 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 59,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 38,584 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 98,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 810.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 26,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 29,717 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 3,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 398,704 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 500,230 shares to 936,825 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 51,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability reported 19,751 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.2% or 66,622 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 1.63M shares stake. Moreover, Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.82% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Principal Fin Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 1.12M shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated reported 262,055 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,026 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,628 shares. 580,594 were reported by Manufacturers Life Com The. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 874,708 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

