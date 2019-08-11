Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Danaher (DHR); Troy Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.98M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2040.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 303,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 318,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.10M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap owns 354,254 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Inc Ct holds 0.29% or 14,846 shares. Corda Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Com reported 3,795 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,541 shares. Natl Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.57% or 106,406 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 9.20 million shares or 3.09% of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.31% or 12,721 shares. Iberiabank invested in 1.72% or 125,968 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc holds 11,350 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Tru Department has invested 0.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,108 are owned by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca. Grimes & has 170,850 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

