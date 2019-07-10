Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Stock Rose; Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.94 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 38,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,124 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, down from 201,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 33,242 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.27-EPS $2.37 From Previous Guidance of EPS $2.16-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 12,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 17,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 571,803 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,566 shares to 76,954 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Real Estate Trust by 16,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Electric’s MagForceâ„¢ Permanent Magnet Motor System Offers Efficiency Increase Of Up To 12 Percent – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Electric Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Electric Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FELE’s profit will be $34.50M for 15.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Georgia-based Earnest Lc has invested 1.03% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 49,513 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 214,799 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 28,854 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Old Natl Bancshares In reported 9,262 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 14,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 55,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 9,343 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. 36,364 shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A, worth $5.42 million on Thursday, February 14. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 680 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,173 shares. Peninsula Asset Management reported 30,490 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 3,426 shares. Violich Capital Management holds 58,866 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 5,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs owns 10,300 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 64,754 shares. 6,762 were reported by Adirondack. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 470,954 shares. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amer Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Bridges invested in 0.07% or 9,985 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 45,106 shares.