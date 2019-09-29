Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $56.92 Million as Stock Rose; Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) as Valuation Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Cos Inc. (HVT) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 98,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The institutional investor held 358,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, up from 260,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Cos Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.13M market cap company. It closed at $20.24 lastly. It is down 4.84% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6920.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 813,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 824,927 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.21 million, up from 11,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 205.53% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HVT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.84% less from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 53,103 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Limited Company owns 43,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,900 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 57,090 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 28,437 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 0% or 278,324 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0.02% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). 32,800 were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 138,179 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). United Ser Automobile Association owns 11,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 27,199 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co. by 22,203 shares to 190,736 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) by 319,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,930 shares, and cut its stake in S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $53,744 activity.

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HVT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Trade war: Here are Georgia’s Top 10 exports to China – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its 40% Ascend – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Havertys Reports Sales for Fourth Quarter NYSE:HVT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2017.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shell Has Best Shale Strategy Of All Oil Majors – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Investing in the Oil and Gas Sector – Investing News Network” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Op-ed: Purchasing Anadarko is a bad move for Occidental Petroleum – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: May 31, 2019.