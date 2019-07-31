Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; As Bancorp Del (TBBK) Market Value Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Lowered by $800,000 Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 9,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,995 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 41,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.95 million shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 342,677 shares traded or 91.82% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares to 20,873 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 38,726 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 77,188 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc owns 311,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 308,563 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,765 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 15,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.08% or 192,000 shares in its portfolio. Davenport has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Price Michael F reported 407,500 shares stake. Reilly Financial Ltd stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 389,221 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.04% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36M for 8.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40,159 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03 million on Thursday, February 7.