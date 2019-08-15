Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $615,700; First Trust Advisors LP Upped Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $37.67 Million as Shares Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 97.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 448,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 910,403 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.55M, up from 462,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 2.43M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcmoran Inc (Put) by 350,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 19,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,133 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp stated it has 173,784 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coho Ptnrs Ltd reported 10,600 shares stake. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0% or 10,366 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.27% or 16,466 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 12,420 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 4,958 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 11,895 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,092 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability reported 0.35% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dorsey & Whitney Lc stated it has 25,754 shares. Whittier Trust Comm accumulated 96,457 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 13,944 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Dow Stock for the Dividend as the Breakup Dust Settles – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt accumulated 584,687 shares. 4,689 are held by Creative Planning. Kistler holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 200 shares. Amp has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bank has 1.12% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 42,195 shares. Private Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 49,094 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,527 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nomura Asset Management Com Limited reported 0.1% stake. Rbf Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 20,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 4.58M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 104,439 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs. Guggenheim Limited has 178,115 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 78,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.