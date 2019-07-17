Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Stake in Caterpillar Com (CAT) by $509,895 as Stock Value Declined; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $312,633

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 342,911 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 7.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-UBS head of European M&A Brizay is said to join Bank of America – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.76% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Magnetar Financial Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Novare Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Luminus Management Llc accumulated 0.88% or 302,407 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cognios Limited Liability Co owns 7,189 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Boston accumulated 619,668 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability has 1.52% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 17,160 shares. Rech Mngmt stated it has 1,711 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2,559 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 9,183 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 85,546 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv owns 4,419 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mathes Co Inc accumulated 24,820 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New by 64,751 shares to 180,732 shares, valued at $16.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

