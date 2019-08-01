Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $697,611; Regent Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Share Price Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 19,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 16,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 1.60M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares to 375,400 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,070 are held by Windward Cap Management Communications Ca. Rnc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,566 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.23% or 3,334 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Kentucky-based Cullinan has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.04M shares. Bollard Group Lc reported 172,857 shares. Smith Salley & invested in 15,697 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 45,323 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wade G W holds 42,529 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Main Street Research Limited invested in 720 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.93M were reported by Platinum Invest Management Limited. Comm Bancorp invested in 12,879 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 32,175 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Advsr invested in 160 shares. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Republic Investment holds 0% or 7,322 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 219,996 shares. Mai Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 612 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0.02% or 320,327 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $243,162 were sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.