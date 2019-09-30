Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Trimmed Holding in Union Pac Com (UNP) by $815,808 as Valuation Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Malaga Cove Capital Has Upped by $344,528 Its Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $163.01. About 1.44M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,835 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 2,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $218.26. About 3.22M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s What Knocked UnitedHealth Group Down 10.4% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana, UNH downgraded on Medicare Advantage risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 1.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 1,655 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Com owns 18,886 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Maryland Cap Mgmt has 2.92% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer invested 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cohen Cap Inc owns 66,114 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Haverford Fincl Ser Inc stated it has 3.98% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fincl Services owns 2,085 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgewater Associate Lp owns 23,467 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt. Moors And Cabot Incorporated accumulated 5,793 shares. Co Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 106,611 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf by 2,639 shares to 14,356 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 105,868 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancshares N A Or reported 3,245 shares. Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 13,392 shares. Markel Corporation stated it has 85,370 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 5,012 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability accumulated 2.58M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart owns 55,898 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability invested in 5,421 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 136,507 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp reported 6.01 million shares stake. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 1.08% or 19,683 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.85% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 91,007 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc reported 6,771 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 983,724 shares.