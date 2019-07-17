Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Raised Its International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stake by $499,563; Share Value Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 1.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13,935 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 21.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUE AND NOI INCREASED 5.4% AND 3.5% RESPECTIVELY, AS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 15/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE SELLS NORTH CAROLINA DST (1031-EXCHANGE) INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. BRG’s profit will be $2.25 million for 29.03 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,777 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $941,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF).

