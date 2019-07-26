Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Stake in Caterpillar Com (CAT) by $509,895 as Market Value Declined; Greylin Investment Mangement Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted by $5.23 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 1.97M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 2.73M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New by 64,751 shares to 180,732 shares, valued at $16.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers reported 2,968 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.29% or 108,229 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.21% or 1.82M shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Co stated it has 191 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 165,866 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Braun Stacey Associates has 96,501 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Country Club Trust Co Na has 0.1% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Investment Mngmt reported 10,667 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,205 shares. Monetary stated it has 6,395 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,000 were accumulated by Monetta Serv Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.08% or 111,295 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 1.27M shares. Cambridge Trust reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 5,069 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.7% or 900,723 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 0.56% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,200 shares. Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 42,410 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.26 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Security National Tru invested in 8,300 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 27,719 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas White Intll Limited accumulated 10,888 shares.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,445 shares to 28,635 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,670 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

