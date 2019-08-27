Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $697,611; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Boosted Its Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $356.03. About 2.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.43. About 1.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Services Limited Liability reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 2.29% or 11,013 shares. The California-based Intl has invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nordea Mngmt holds 1.01% or 271,634 shares. 4,265 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. The New York-based Oz Management LP has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stack reported 883 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 84 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.92% stake. Bb&T has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt Co has 1,992 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Hudock Group Limited Liability reported 241 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 73,451 shares. Mitchell Company holds 7,173 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, State Farm team for Alexa skill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares to 156,655 shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Natl Mun Bd Etf Fd (MUB) by 56,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).