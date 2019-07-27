Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lowered Its Caterpillar Com (CAT) Position as Valuation Declined; Night Owl Capital Management Increases Stake in Ringcentral (RNG)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Invest Counsel owns 10,170 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,724 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 4,337 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il stated it has 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Raymond James owns 273,008 shares. Peavine Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 2,800 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Axa has 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 254,687 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 9,286 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,500 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.27% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 19,720 shares. Caprock Grp reported 7,266 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advisors holds 5,126 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.65 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assurant 2019 cat reinsurance program reduces per-event retention – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 58,240 shares to 71,775 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 11,888 shares to 202,848 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 10,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company stated it has 70 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 641,324 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 10,440 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 364 shares. Cap International Invsts accumulated 2.56M shares. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 296 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Intll Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1,595 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 109,445 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 292 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 6,700 shares.