Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM); As Pitney Bowes (PBI) Share Price Declined, Lapides Asset Management Increased Stake

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say –

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 145,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes To Use Majority of Proceeds to Pay Down Debt; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes Updates Review of Strategic Alternatives; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Production-Mail Unit to Platinum Equity

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 110,400 shares to 199,600 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Incorporated by 50,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Schroder Mngmt Gp owns 1.08M shares. Northern Trust has 3.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,810 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Adirondack Tru reported 500 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 273,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Goelzer Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 16,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 1.40 million shares. Creative Planning holds 10,101 shares. 11,645 are owned by Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation. Kbc Nv stated it has 39,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. 66,900 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pitney Bowes Offers SendPro Online Sending Solution for $4.99 a Month – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pitney Bowes: Will This Fallen Aristocrat Rise Again? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Why Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) Up 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 High Yielding, High-Risk Stocks With Long-Term Potential – Investorplace.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pitney Bowes Stock Dropped 8% on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf by 116,224 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,155 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).