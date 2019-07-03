Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increased Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $318,400; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Has Boosted by $319,732

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 12,547 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated holds 6,243 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Accredited Investors Inc has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Field And Main Bancorp holds 14,225 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold stated it has 1.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 23,260 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Blue Chip accumulated 0.66% or 34,339 shares. Mengis Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 20,984 shares. Fosun Int Limited owns 14,550 shares. Cap Wealth Planning invested in 34,355 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Cohen Capital holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,610 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,641 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 19,248 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 88,503 shares. Sequent Asset Ltd invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf by 116,224 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 41,400 shares. Field & Main State Bank invested in 0.22% or 3,025 shares. Middleton Com Ma accumulated 0.06% or 5,130 shares. Sasco Ct has invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Captrust Financial reported 42,915 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Miller Howard Invests holds 0.24% or 112,193 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.06% or 511,737 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 1.82% or 73,056 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Co reported 1,426 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.