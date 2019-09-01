Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increased Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by $1.19 Million; Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holder Nuveen Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $3.13 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 14/05/2018 – HNA THROUGH SUBSIDIARY HAS APPOINTED JP MORGAN SECURITIES AND BENEDETTO, GARTLAND & COMPANY AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO THE PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table)

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 183,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.05M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 702,353 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.