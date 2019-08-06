Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Increased Its International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stake; Last Week First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. See First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital New Target: $60.0000 75.0000

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc acquired 3,543 shares as International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 15,761 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 12,218 last quarter. International Business Machs Corp Com now has $124.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 8,227 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aureus Asset Mngmt owns 2,802 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt Corporation owns 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,057 shares. Boltwood Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,155 shares. Janney Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,940 shares. 80,227 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Donaldson Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 143,553 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 11,274 shares. 22,346 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 8,000 shares. Davis R M holds 0.05% or 10,248 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 10,839 shares. Lafayette Investments, Maryland-based fund reported 31,734 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 1.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) stake by 11,320 shares to 50,892 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf stake by 116,224 shares and now owns 9,710 shares. Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 274.38 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

The stock decreased 6.93% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 2.56M shares traded or 127.99% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Rudolph Libbe Inc. to lead construction on First Solar’s new U.S. manufacturing plant; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90