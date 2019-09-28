Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Holds Position in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH); As Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Cut Position by $406,470

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 122,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 939,287 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 1,225 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 1,874 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 24,300 shares. Twin Cap has 1.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 66,809 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,467 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Lc has 0.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,268 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated reported 70,359 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1.56% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 91,245 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pggm reported 792,821 shares. Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.33% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,491 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 47,948 shares. Stralem And holds 22,345 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 44,737 shares to 6,155 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 3,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,263 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa accumulated 139,141 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 207,362 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 17.65M shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Lc has invested 0.51% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 262,048 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 40,662 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 104,000 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).