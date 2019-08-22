Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Holds Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM); Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Stock Value Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 169.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 428,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 681,034 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.93 million, up from 252,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 1.42 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 4.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 34,288 shares to 8,167 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 52,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,954 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Usd Invt Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 3,088 shares to 74,915 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

