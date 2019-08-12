Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) Upped as Stock Rose; Granite Constr (GVA) Stock Declined While Alliancebernstein LP Cut Its Stake by $10.43 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 242,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 1.43 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.77 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.46 lastly. It is down 32.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 2.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 85,400 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 47,323 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 6,996 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Agf Investments stated it has 100,404 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 5,307 are owned by Pitcairn Communications. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 33,090 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.75M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 30,135 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 9,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 272 were accumulated by Parkside Bancshares & Tru. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 94,757 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company owns 165 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 45,276 shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $28.11M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 103,004 shares to 654,641 shares, valued at $31.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 19,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,050 activity.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Granite Construction Incorporated – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated – GVA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.