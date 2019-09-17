Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Upped Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position by $569,592; Cutter & Company Brokerage Upped Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $591,090 as Market Value Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $232.84. About 519,605 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 110.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 6,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 13,260 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 1.64 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22% FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate Bd Etf (SCHZ) by 34,835 shares to 2,713 shares, valued at $143,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 3,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,263 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

