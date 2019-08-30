Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Upped Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $318,400; Stock Declined; Excalibur Management Holding in Verizon (VZ) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 4.54M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 5.27 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hillswick Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.81% or 173,212 shares in its portfolio. Mai Mngmt reported 208,937 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 46,200 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel owns 2.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 178,906 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 187,889 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 382,900 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc owns 5,391 shares. Foster & Motley has 194,513 shares. 202,173 were accumulated by Affinity Advsrs Llc. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 34,954 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Ar Asset Mgmt has 31,592 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 8,394 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsr has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,006 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,397 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M&T Savings Bank stated it has 3.41 million shares. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,116 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 232,391 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 141,055 shares. 82,407 are held by Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv. Twin Incorporated owns 316,180 shares. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited reported 128,600 shares. West Coast Financial Llc owns 78,515 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Sfmg invested in 33,855 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,288 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 41,471 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.72% or 26,308 shares in its portfolio.