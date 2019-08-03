Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position as Stock Value Declined; Dollar General (DG) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Position by $618,800

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 386,396 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10 million, up from 381,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,271 shares to 624,733 shares, valued at $57.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,877 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 3,980 shares to 46,932 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.