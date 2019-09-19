Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Position; Fidus Investment Has 1.13 Sentiment

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 26 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 23 decreased and sold holdings in Fidus Investment Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) stake by 9.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,466 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 42,466 shares with $3.25 million value, down from 46,932 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp Com now has $308.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.39% above currents $72.82 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Societe Generale maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartline Invest holds 0.5% or 27,294 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 700,249 shares. Associated Banc owns 289,425 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.93% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 492,095 shares. Moreover, Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,455 shares. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,891 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nine Masts Cap Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 8,373 shares. 21,719 are owned by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. 10 reported 41,921 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.35% stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 41,471 shares. 19,104 were reported by Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 11,547 shares to 16,073 valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf stake by 2,639 shares and now owns 14,356 shares. Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) was raised too.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $370.86 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 69,943 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 308,241 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 580,653 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 90,215 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30