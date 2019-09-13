Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $339,416 as Stock Declined; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (Put) (VIPS) Shares Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Cut Stake by $697,600

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 46,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 3.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (VIPS) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 87,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 226,900 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 314,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 3.55M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 2.96% or 194,499 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com holds 0.43% or 372,969 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Service holds 1.35 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 1.49% stake. Washington Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 349,130 shares. Cv Starr & Communication Trust, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. 291,131 are owned by Tru Of Oklahoma. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj holds 28,301 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 32,265 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Gateway Advisory Ltd has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 13,423 are owned by Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md. Murphy reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fundx Inv Gp Limited Company reported 9,440 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 36,604 shares. 38,440 are owned by Saybrook Cap Nc.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Small (SCHA) by 13,651 shares to 29,783 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.93 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.76 million for 18.62 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

