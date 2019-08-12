Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Raised International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holding; Neurometrix (NURO) Shorts Lowered By 31.7%

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) stake by 29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc acquired 3,543 shares as International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 15,761 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 12,218 last quarter. International Business Machs Corp Com now has $120.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.24 million shares traded or 42.78% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) had a decrease of 31.7% in short interest. NURO’s SI was 230,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 31.7% from 337,500 shares previously. With 195,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)’s short sellers to cover NURO’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.351. About 110,498 shares traded. NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has declined 67.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.52% the S&P500.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company has market cap of $3.43 million. The firm develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies.

