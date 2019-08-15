Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Its Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stake by $509,895 as Stock Declined; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65 million, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 5.24 million shares traded or 175.50% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC Global Asset UK Buys 1.3% Position in Tarsus Group; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – M6 MMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 24 EUROS FROM 23.5 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – G4S PLC GFS.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245P FROM 230P; 09/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 375 FROM SFR 320; 16/05/2018 – SAUDI’S ALAWWAL BANK – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE MERGERWITH SABB ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 09/03/2018 – Soaring Treasury Bill Rates to Test Markets, Warns HSBC’s Major; 20/05/2018 – HSBC: Issued US$2 Billion Floating Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024; 30/05/2018 – HSBC Holdings CDS Tightens 18 Bps

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 3.17M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 18,108 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,043 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability reported 2,982 shares stake. 47,711 are owned by Piedmont Investment Advisors. 30 are held by Macroview Management Ltd. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 52,653 shares stake. Bankshares Of Hawaii reported 23,460 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 102,688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability New York owns 5,542 shares. Greenleaf holds 9,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability reported 19,556 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 22,172 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated reported 4,225 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 4,496 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Short Treas Bd Etf (SHV) by 60,734 shares to 156,655 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intermediate (SCHR) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,713 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mnth T Bill Etf New.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 3,666 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $144.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) by 1,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,370 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

