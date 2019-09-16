Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Decreased Its Position in Ppl Com (PPL) by $385,640; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Advisors Capital Management Increased by $1.38 Million Its Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 24,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 178,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22 million, up from 154,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12,669 shares to 123,687 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,588 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) by 7,798 shares to 79,573 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Mid (SCHM).

