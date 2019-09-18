Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Its Holding in Union Pac Com (UNP) by $815,808 as Market Value Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Shares Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 81.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181,000, down from 5,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.69. About 213,757 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 80,657 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited, a New York-based fund reported 9,309 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,367 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 5,975 shares. Argent Tru Com holds 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,132 shares. Lord Abbett And Communications Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 66,954 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,128 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.85% or 13,525 shares in its portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Firsthand stated it has 1.57% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.46 million shares. Capital Fund reported 3,869 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 64,070 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com owns 281,585 shares. Linden Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 3,800 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Growth Stocks All Set to Step on the Gas – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oakmark Fund Inv (OAKMX) by 4,385 shares to 2,774 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,640 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth (TRBCX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.15 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl accumulated 1.02 million shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 272,452 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 71,049 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel stated it has 60,030 shares. D E Shaw Co accumulated 1.82 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mcdonald Cap Incorporated Ca reported 524,261 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0.37% stake. Next Finance, a Texas-based fund reported 2,338 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 11,597 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Lc holds 0.18% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 226,483 shares. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 3.7% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 0.67% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.03% or 12,370 shares in its portfolio.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 8,607 shares to 11,441 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.