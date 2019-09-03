Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut Caterpillar Com (CAT) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Private Ocean Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 176,342 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 2,677 shares to 2,834 shares, valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 10,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 920,618 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 19,997 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,650 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 6,660 shares. Park National Oh reported 9,071 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 44,998 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,842 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,855 shares or 0.48% of the stock. American Asset Mngmt Inc has 1,636 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Street reported 47.13M shares. 62,935 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,380 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.39% or 632,994 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has 0.31% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 46,080 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Southeastern Asset Incorporated Tn accumulated 4.63 million shares or 2.52% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Inc owns 229,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 10,254 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Regions Financial holds 2,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 87,625 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 48,732 shares. 75,000 were accumulated by Sector Pension Board. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 35 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 67,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Analysts await PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 67.82% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.87 per share. PCH’s profit will be $18.81M for 34.36 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by PotlatchDeltic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.