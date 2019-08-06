Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Cut By $697,611 Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; Guggenheim Capital Lowered Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 23.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 24,561 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 80,642 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 105,203 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $7.30B valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 14.96 million shares traded or 116.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 2,465 shares with $940,000 value, down from 4,296 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $186.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 736 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1.15M shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 11,766 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company. 16,550 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 25,446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 82,867 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 17,043 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 195,300 shares. Natixis invested in 26,143 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 9,340 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited Co holds 0.07% or 29,134 shares in its portfolio. 18,620 were reported by C M Bidwell &.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Friday, February 22. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Tudor Pickering. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8. M Partners maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. M Partners has “Hold” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 14.07 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And has 22,482 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Country Club Na holds 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 21,886 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 0.12% or 1,633 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt reported 1.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centurylink Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 452,691 shares. Financial Bank reported 12,668 shares stake. Reik Co Lc accumulated 2,960 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 2,401 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Com Lc reported 632 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Lc reported 6,321 shares. Private Wealth Advsr reported 1,565 shares. State Street reported 26.28M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings.

