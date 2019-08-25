Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Boosted Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM); Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Its General Electric (GE) Stake by $5.98 Million; Shares Rose

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14,588 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.73M, down from 15,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 93.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 13/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Launches Enhanced Digital Target Date Compass(SM) Program; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares to 50,892 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandridge Energy by 10,625 shares to 77,195 shares, valued at $619.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.