Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Ppl Com (PPL) Stake by $385,640; Stock Declined; As Radnet (RDNT) Share Value Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $360,100

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 27,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 50,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 26,099 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 12,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 72,120 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 84,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 562,125 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 15,900 shares to 54,400 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.1 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $5.51M for 32.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.