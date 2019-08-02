Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Its Stake in Caterpillar Com (CAT) by $509,895; Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stake Maintained by Graham Capital Management Lp

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 9.33 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 10,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 2.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Corecommodity Limited owns 22,975 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 89,205 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Management Limited Liability has 96,900 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 536,106 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 47,593 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 51.56 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.92 million shares. Oppenheimer & Company Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 43,952 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 1.13M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated has 2.08 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont reported 13,670 shares. 4.22 million are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Small (IJR) by 8,038 shares to 209,548 shares, valued at $16.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp Com (NYSE:IBM) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.72 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.32M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Sanders Cap Lc reported 4.75 million shares stake. Peoples Ser Corporation holds 450 shares. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,380 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,795 shares. Private Tru Na has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 6,665 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,250 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 22,120 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.56% or 7,889 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd owns 24,389 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 854,575 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,365 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,266 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,070 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 210 were reported by Alphamark Advisors.

