Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Its Ppl Com (PPL) Stake; Friess Associates Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased Ppl Corp Com (PPL) stake by 14.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc analyzed 12,440 shares as Ppl Corp Com (PPL)'s stock declined 4.70%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 72,120 shares with $2.24 million value, down from 84,560 last quarter. Ppl Corp Com now has $22.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 3.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Friess Associates Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 3,635 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 160,139 shares with $19.41 million value, up from 156,504 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. now has $23.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.09. About 696,276 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 3,568 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Anchor Capital Ltd Llc has 1.25% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.11M shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.02% or 1,512 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 62,024 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brookstone Capital has 12,249 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.44% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,752 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 72,431 shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.56M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 stake by 4,092 shares to 36,510 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr Us Small (SCHA) stake by 13,651 shares and now owns 29,783 shares. Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT) was raised too.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 7.10% above currents $31.12 stock price. PPL had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Friday, June 21 report. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “More cruise companies sued over business dealings in Cuba – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 32.10% above currents $114.09 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 10 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $15800 target. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $13900 target. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Friday, June 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup.