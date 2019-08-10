Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.44 Million

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,465 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Assoc has invested 1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 369,138 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt Communication has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Commonwealth Pa has invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stearns Financial Svcs Gru has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). L & S Advisors stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evergreen Lc holds 0.13% or 3,502 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation reported 486,556 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com reported 21,405 shares stake. First Dallas has invested 4.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgan Stanley holds 4.19M shares. Fairview Capital Lc invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,695 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.