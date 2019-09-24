Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Union Pac Com (UNP) Stake By $815,808; Malaga Cove Capital Has Upped By $344,528 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) stake by 81.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 4,856 shares as Union Pac Corp Com (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc holds 1,075 shares with $181,000 value, down from 5,931 last quarter. Union Pac Corp Com now has $118.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 100,406 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 58.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc acquired 1,412 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 3,835 shares with $936,000 value, up from 2,423 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $216.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $228.88. About 132,064 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 15.13% above currents $228.88 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Mutual Group Inc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,939 shares. Moreover, Farmers has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,397 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Co holds 59,330 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Abrams Bison Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 19.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 5,826 shares. Homrich And Berg accumulated 0.11% or 8,521 shares. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owns 5.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 591,000 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 475 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc. Cim Limited Liability Com reported 1,412 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 74,645 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us invested in 203,194 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.10% above currents $167.57 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 13. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $12800 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. Bank of America maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 156,252 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.32% or 15,662 shares. 4,475 are held by Diversified Tru. Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 11,954 shares stake. Nordea Ab holds 0.04% or 117,280 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Girard Prtn Limited stated it has 49,342 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young And Ltd has invested 0.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 20,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp invested in 8.55M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 99,048 shares. 76,936 were accumulated by Princeton Port Strategies Ltd. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.05% or 25,409 shares in its portfolio.

