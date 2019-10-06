Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Cut Its Home Depot Com (HD) Stake as Stock Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 9,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 34,872 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 44,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 5,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Grp owns 18,718 shares. Lederer And Counsel Ca reported 5,515 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 43,922 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.4% or 2.07M shares. Continental Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 2.31% or 94,300 shares. Waters Parkerson Llc has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21.07M shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 61,104 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Counselors holds 576,822 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 21.23M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,965 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 71,354 shares. First City Cap Mngmt owns 62,417 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,807 shares to 64,750 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,463 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 10 (TLH) by 8,607 shares to 11,441 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Mgmt has 513,183 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 10,769 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lynch And In has 3,325 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 2,991 shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,405 shares. Horan Cap invested in 0.08% or 2,126 shares. Grimes Inc reported 4,581 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Lc invested in 1.19% or 49,086 shares. Rockland Trust Com accumulated 2.06% or 99,772 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 15,109 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 296,884 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 194,648 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 1.34% or 5.95M shares in its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 11,058 shares stake.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.