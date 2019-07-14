Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Continues to Hold Position in International Business Machs Com (IBM); As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Position

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 297,426 shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp Com (IBM) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,761 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 12,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.79 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

