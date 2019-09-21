Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $569,592 as Stock Price Rose; Connors Investor Services Has Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $2.36 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 51,520 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98 million, up from 42,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82M shares traded or 79.38% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $754.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,234 shares to 58,166 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Index (SPY) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,850 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp owns 50,176 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 423 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 976,843 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 87,721 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Community Natl Bank Na invested in 0.22% or 4,546 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bragg Fin Advsr Inc invested in 48,988 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 192,155 shares. Newfocus Gru Ltd Llc holds 25,718 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 26,862 shares. Spc Fin reported 9,645 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Leavell Investment Management accumulated 13,391 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,226 shares to 1,922 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emerging Mkts Index Fd (EEM) by 21,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,494 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.