Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Its Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) as Stock Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Rose While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its Holding

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 147,372 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 922,944 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.39M, up from 775,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 871,182 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf by 116,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,710 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF).