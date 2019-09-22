Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) by $569,592 as Market Valuation Rose; As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Position by $382,051

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 21309.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 2,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Somerset Tru has invested 0.77% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartline Inv invested in 0.07% or 4,034 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 17,866 shares. Provident Invest reported 0.13% stake. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,180 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Company accumulated 57,997 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Llc has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Monarch Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 7,515 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston And has invested 1.63% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Interstate Bancshares reported 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 15,193 were reported by Ancora Advsrs Limited Company.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,888 shares to 22,697 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 81,824 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 7.34 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Llc New York invested 1.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Advsr Inc holds 46,800 shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Company reported 120,345 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 591,000 shares. Burns J W And Ny has 4,403 shares. Rbf Ltd Llc holds 1.35% or 55,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.53M shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 11,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.92M shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Westwood Gp has invested 0.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bb&T Ltd invested in 275,926 shares or 0.61% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.53% stake.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 3,226 shares to 1,922 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Emerging Mkts Index Fd (EEM) by 21,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,494 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate Bd Etf (SCHZ).