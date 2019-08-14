Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Reaches $3.23 After 7.00% Down Move; DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (DXSPF) Shorts Increased By 8.79%

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) had an increase of 8.79% in short interest. DXSPF’s SI was 501,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.79% from 460,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1670 days are for DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)’s short sellers to cover DXSPF’s short positions. It closed at $8.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 605,813 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $844.38M company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $3.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HBM worth $59.11M less.

DEXUS Property Group owns, manages, and develops office, industrial, and retail properties in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, France, Germany, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. It also develops and manages office, industrial, and retail properties on behalf of third party investors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides office space in various locations for corporate tenants, and local, state, and federal governments; specializes in premium business parks, industrial estates, and logistics and distribution facilities; and manages and develops retail assets.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $844.38 million. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Will Appeal Unprecedented Rosemont Court Decision Toronto Stock Exchange:HBM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “52-Week Low Alert: Make 6 Figures by 2025 With These Brand-New Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.