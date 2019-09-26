Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) SI Decreased By 2.46%

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) had a decrease of 2.46% in short interest. ISRG’s SI was 2.22 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.46% from 2.28M shares previously. With 826,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s short sellers to cover ISRG’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $538.46. About 248,503 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter's $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 393,103 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold Intuitive Surgical, Inc. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested in 22,865 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Limited Company invested in 582 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.52% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zacks Invest reported 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 10,103 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 21,664 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.06% or 3,900 shares. Pitcairn owns 9,171 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 89,713 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.23% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 355,100 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,420 shares. 10,843 were accumulated by Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Llc. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 31,924 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $62.06 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 53.16 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 10.96% above currents $538.46 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 1.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65M worth of stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $994.24 million. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.