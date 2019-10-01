Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Highline Capital Management Has Boosted Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position By $6.72 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 111.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see -75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 626,901 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc acquired 395,000 shares as Commercial Metals Co (CMC)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 4.43M shares with $79.15M value, up from 4.04M last quarter. Commercial Metals Co now has $2.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.32. About 682,925 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 11/05/2018 – Standard Life Equity Income Trust Buys 1% of CMC Markets; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – CMC Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – 2018 CMC Annual Conference Sneak Peek: Celebrities, Leaders & Brands Talk Creativity, Community & Culture; 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Waterton’s Gemfield Resources kicks off construction of gold mine in Nevada – MINING.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudbay Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudbay Minerals: Where’s The Beef? – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudbay +6% as Rosemont mine wins final permit needed for construction – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals: Waterton Is Drowning The Wealth Of Minority Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $867.62 million. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Voyager Therapeutics Inc stake by 292,024 shares to 296,773 valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) stake by 271,800 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.