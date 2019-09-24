Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is a company in the Copper industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has 72.72% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.61% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.14% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.61% of all Copper companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hudbay Minerals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.63% 17.73% 6.53%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hudbay Minerals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals Inc. N/A 5 41.45 Industry Average 667.41M 6.93B 17.31

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Hudbay Minerals Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.83

With consensus price target of $8.75, Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a potential upside of 133.33%. The rivals have a potential upside of -36.24%. With higher possible upside potential for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Hudbay Minerals Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hudbay Minerals Inc. -7.62% -10.02% -24.81% -19.3% -4.9% 2.75% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.62% 0.00% 9.31%

For the past year Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s competitors beat Hudbay Minerals Inc.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.