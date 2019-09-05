Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Valuation Declined While Matarin Capital Management Raised Stake; As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Holder New South Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $4.93 Million

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 176,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.19 million, down from 181,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1134.54. About 197,605 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 336.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 807,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 240,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.12M market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.1374 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 765,936 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.05 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

