Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake Has Boosted by Cibc World Markets Inc; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Decreased Its Position by $528,105

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 3.23M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 681.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 248,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 284,409 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 36,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $991.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 577,711 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 12,509 shares to 39,941 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 80,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,344 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

