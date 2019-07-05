Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Decreased Its Holding; Packaging Of Ameri (PKG) Stake Maintained by Icon Advisers Inc

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (PKG) by 676.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 101,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.81. About 1.38 million shares traded or 58.58% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 585,334 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudbay OKs $122M for Rosemont early works program – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Hudbay Minerals to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2018 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudbay Minerals Is Still 25% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2017. More interesting news about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudbay Welcomes Support of Company’s Largest Shareholder in Proxy Contest – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudbay Minerals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.62 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 15,372 shares to 30,128 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 13,100 shares to 211,300 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,561 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). American Rech & Management Communications has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 312 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 15,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Plc owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 581,739 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 6,143 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Harvest Management Ltd Liability reported 4,800 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 0.28% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 14,766 shares. Van Eck Associates has 2,062 shares. Olstein Management Limited Partnership holds 71,000 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 7,852 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company has 48,255 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New England Rech & Mngmt has 1.19% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).